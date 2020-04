(CNN Newsource) – Masks will be mandatory for Publix employees.

The grocery chain announced they are providing face coverings for its employees. Associates who are in high-customer contact areas, like customer service, will also wear gloves.

The company says this will be in effect until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

COVID-19 has infected roughly two-and-a-half million people worldwide.

The disease has killed more than 42,000 people in the US.