Princess Cruises to suspend global operations through May 10 because of coronavirus Coronavirus by: AP Posted: Mar 12, 2020 / 08:17 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 12, 2020 / 08:17 AM CDT People look out from aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, operated by Princess Cruises, as it maintains a holding pattern about 25 miles off the coast of San Francisco, California on March 8, 2020. – California prepared to disembark passengers from a virus-hit cruise ship as officials played down any risk to local communities.The Grand Princess, which has 21 novel coronavirus infections among the 3,500 people on board, is set to dock in Oakland Monday after four days held off the coast of nearby San Francisco. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images) NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Cruises to suspend global operations through May 10 because of coronavirus.