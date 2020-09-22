President Trump says coronavirus affects ‘virtually nobody’ below the age of 18

SWANTON, Ohio (WJW) – America will pass 200,000 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

199,884 Americans have died from coronavirus in the last six months.

Johns Hopkins reports 6,857,967 people in the U.S. have contracted coronavirus.

America leads the world in cases and deaths from coronavirus.

During a visit to Swanton, Ohio Monday, President Donald Trump said coronavirus affects “nobody young.”

“Below the age of 18. Like nobody. They have a strong immune system. Who knows?” the president said.

“Take your hat off to the young cause they have a hell of an immune system. It affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing. By the way, open your schools. Everybody open your schools,” he continued.

The Alabama Department of Public Health breaks down the demographics of COVID-19 numbers on a regular basis. The latest analysis by ADPH shows roughly 9.6% of the state’s 131,405 laboratory-confirmed cases are patients under the age of 18. That works out to be 12,615 cases.

The state also indicates that 0.2% of the 2,292 deaths are from those under the age of 18.

Case characteristics on Alabama's #COVID19 cases as of 11:30 a.m. September 21 are available on our website at https://t.co/R2vuP8xY1q. Download today's 2-page document: https://t.co/DaeHGgBdJY. pic.twitter.com/QloxSs3NA4 — Alabama Public Health (@ALPublicHealth) September 21, 2020