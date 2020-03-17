President Trump encourages Americans to avoid groups of 10 or more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump has updated the guidelines on group gatherings, now encouraging Americans to avoid groups of 10 or more people and avoid travel and social visits unless necessary.

The president also participated in a video conference with governors nationwide, as some states raise concerns about a lack of emergency supplies and protective gear for health care workers.

"If everyone makes this change or these critical changes and sacrifices now, we will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus."

In the U.S., the most recent report from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control has the total number of coronavirus cases at more than 3,400, with more than 68 deaths. However, Johns Hopkins University and medicine's coronavirus resource center indicates the U.S. has over 4,600 cases with 85 deaths.