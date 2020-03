US President Donald Trump speaks during a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 29, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday, President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for the State of Alabama.

As part of the declaration, the president ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Part of the assistance includes federal funding for emergency protective measures, available to state and local governments, along with certain private nonprofit organizations.