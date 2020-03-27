PPG donating 80,000 masks to hospitals in five cities, including Huntsville

PPG, which employs 700 people in Huntsville, will donate several thousand masks to both Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center.

The donation is part of 80,000 masks the company will be donating across five cities.

The company said it has already donated 20,000 N95 masks to two hospitals in Pittsburgh, with an additional 50,000 surgical masks and 10,000 N95 masks heading to hospitals in five cities.

UPMC and Allegheny Health Network hospitals in Pittsburgh;

New York area hospitals;

Cleveland, Ohio, area hospitals;

Henry Ford Health System in Dearborn, Mich., and Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.;

Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Ala.

PPG announced it will also work with General Motors to distribute additional masks to hospitals in the Detroit area, and utilize work to support Pittsburgh hospitals dealing with supply chain shortages.