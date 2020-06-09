Pentagon lifts travel restrictions to 39 states, 5 countries

Military members and their families can add 39 states and 5 countries to their list of travel options.

The Pentagon lifted travel restrictions to countries that include Bahrain, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and the UK.

The restrictions, of course, were put in place to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

But the Pentagon said the decision was based on three things:

First – Shelter-in-place orders being lifted in those areas

Second – Fewer and fewer people with flu-like and COVID-19-like symptoms over the course of two weeks

Third – fewer new COVID-19 cases or positive tests over two weeks