Parkway Place Mall restaurants are still open for curbside service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Many restaurants are turning to their drive-thru or curbside delivery options to continue serving food during this pandemic, but for stores in malls, it can be a little trickier.

That's why Parkway Place Mall has set aside designated areas of their parking deck for Chick-Fil-A, Great American Cookies, and Carrabba's to drop off food to customers. Drivers can order food, park, and someone from the restaurant will bring the food to the backseat or trunk - with zero contact to maintain social distancing and safety.

"That's obviously our number one priority is to keep our team safe and keep our guests safe and provide food that's safe," said Parkway Place Chick-Fil-A Operator Beth Monroe. "So I think the community has realy trusted that and taken a hold of that and we really appreciate it."

Parkway Place Mall says that other stores are using online methods to continue serving the community.