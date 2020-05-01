Parkway Place Mall opens Friday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The safer at home order is officially in effect. So now, all retail shops can open for business. We’ve touched on how large and small stores are working to follow the recommended safety guidelines set by the CDC, but what about a place that not only serves as a place to shop — but as a place to socialize — like the mall?

Even though the state allowed retailers to open at 5 p.m. today, Parkway Place Mall chose to wait and open tomorrow. Even then – some shops may stay closed. Mall management said it’s giving store managers time to re-open when they’re ready.

And even though Parkway Place Mall is opening back up tomorrow — there will be significant changes. Some of them you’ll be able to see and some you won’t.

The food court seating areas will be closed, and so will the children’s play area, common gathering spots, and drinking fountains. Mall management said it expects all retailers there to follow health guidelines from the CDC — sanitizing often, and encouraging social distancing – to help slow the spread of the virus.

“We recognize that we play a very important role in the community. We’re a provider of goods and services and we’re also a large employer, but we also understand people are going to have hesitation coming back into large public spaces like this. So we think it’s important for people to understand the measures that we’ve put into place,” said Parkway Place Mall Spokesperson Stacey Keating.

Management said hand sanitizer will be available throughout the mall, and cleaning crews will wear masks and work in shifts to sanitize areas where people come into contact with surfaces, like railings — all to help keep you safe.