Organizations partnering to host Lawerence County COVID-19 testing site Saturday, July 18

COURTLAND, Ala. – Two organizations are partnering up and hosting a COVID-19 testing site on Saturday, July 18.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Lawrence County NAACP Branch and Lawrence County Medical Center will host a drive-up COVID-19 testing site at First Baptist Church in Courtland (3064 Jefferson Street).
The tests are free, but those being tested will need to bring their ID and insurance card if they have insurance. If not, they need their ID and Social Security card.
Anyone being tested will also need to wear a mask or face covering when going to the site.