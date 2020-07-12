Organizations partnering to host Lawerence County COVID-19 testing site Saturday, July 18

This illustration picture shows Google map application displaying medical facility or a COVID-19 testing center on a smartphone in Arlington, Virginia on June 9, 2020. – A new version of Google’s mapping service being rolled out will display pandemic-related transit alerts and let people know when buses or trains might be crowded. Updated versions of the free app for smartphones powered by Apple or Google-backed Android software will also let drivers know about COVID-19 checkpoints or restrictions on their routes. “We’re introducing features to help you easily find important information if you need to venture out, whether it’s by car or public transportation,” Google Maps product management director Ramesh Nagarajan said in a blog post detailing updates. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COURTLAND, Ala. – Two organizations are partnering up and hosting a COVID-19 testing site on Saturday, July 18.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Lawrence County NAACP Branch and Lawrence County Medical Center will host a drive-up COVID-19 testing site at First Baptist Church in Courtland (3064 Jefferson Street).

The tests are free, but those being tested will need to bring their ID and insurance card if they have insurance. If not, they need their ID and Social Security card.

Anyone being tested will also need to wear a mask or face covering when going to the site.