HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Beauregard’s will only be doing curbside pickup or Grubsouth delivery after seeing a rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The restaurant said they feel it is their duty to protect their employees and customers.

This change is effective Monday, June 29th and will be in effect until the number of cases drop.

Beauregard’s says “We know this won’t be popular amongst everyone in the area, we feel that this is the only way we can best protect everyone.”