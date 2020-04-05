Online services causing some churchgoers to feel disconnected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Social distancing has caused a lot of buildings to be empty, but social media has made it easier to connect with millions of people - especially for pastors who have taken their platforms online during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some say listening to digital sermons isn't the same as hearing it in person.

Some churchgoers say they are feeling the disconnect with online services, and right now, going to church in-person to sit with their congregation isn't an option.

Thousands of church buildings across America are vacant, including several in north Alabama

One of those is The Rock Family Worship Center. Churchgoers are used to seeing each other every single week, saying hello and giving each other hugs. But times are different now - sermons are broadcast online so the public can maintain social distancing.

Pastor Rusty Nelson says he understands the social disconnect because he's used to interacting with hundreds of people a week.

"We were created to congregate, to be together and even the Scripture talks about forsake not the assembly of yourself together, especially as you see rough days coming."

The governor's latest stay-at-home order and the recommendation to social distance are keeping

church congregations temporarily separated.

Of course, online service may not be for everyone, but you can do what Paul and Peter did in the New Testament and have church right at home.