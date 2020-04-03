oneathens: Athens City Schools starting off eLearning with virtual Spirit Week

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens City Schools is starting off the first week of eLearning with a soft opening to eLearning and something fun.

When classes resume on Monday, April 6, students, teachers, and parents are encouraged to connect and share moments all across social media as part of a virtual spirit week.

The spirit week revolves around multiple themes, all part of the focus during eLearning: Connection.

The week’s events are listed below:

Monday: Move Over Corona – show off your best dance moves

Tuesday: Until Tomorrow – share an old pic, new pic and describe your future self and your dream

Wednesday: All is Ours Day: Wonderful World – take a pic of something in nature and explain why you love it

Thursday: Throwback Thursday – share a favorite memory, or a memory from school this year

Friday: Favorite Foods Day – share favorite food, recipe, or restaurant

Athens City Schools encourages everyone to be creative, have fun and reconnect! Be sure to add #oneathens on anything you share.