One COVID-19 vaccine showing promise in early trials

One company says it’s closer to a possible antibody vaccine. Manufacturer Moderna is seeing promise in its human trials. In partnership with the National Institutes of Health, antibodies were measured in eight vaccinated people.

Each one developed neutralizing antibodies, which are blocking the ability for the virus to infect cells. However, what’s still being determined is if those who have been infected and recovered are immune from it in the future.

This July, the company plans to begin large-scale clinical trials, and if proven successful, a vaccine could be available as early as January.