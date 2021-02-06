Officials worry Super Bowl could spark COVID-19 super-spreader events

Alabama health officials are hoping football fans will hit pause on any large scale Super Bowl plans this Sunday to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases.



“This is not the time for a Super Bowl party. Please, we would encourage everyone to remember that in terms of the COVID epidemic that we’ve been in for a year, we’re in the fourth quarter in this and it is not the time to fumble away the ball because you were careless and spent time with a whole bunch of people who aren’t in your household,” said State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris.



Despite that plea, a recent survey by the National Retail Federation found around 30 percent of those planning to watch the big game said they will be doing it at a party or bar.



“It’s only going to be like for or five people, if that. Close family and stuff like that. Maybe a few friends,” said Huntsville resident Brad Shelton.



The CDC has put out some additional guidance for those who do hold watch parties, asking people to socially distance, keep the gatherings small – preferably with people from your own household – and to consider hosting outside guests virtually.



Huntsville resident Chanel Battles said she’s decided to heed the warnings of health officials, and just watch the Super Bowl with her husband from the comfort of her couch.



“My sister just called and said ‘Do you want to come over Sunday,’ but I don’t think we’re going to be able to do it because, you know, I don’t know how many people she’s going to have over there. It might be offensive to ask her all these questions, you know. It’s just a funny, precarious situation, you know. You want to stay safe,” said Battles.



More than 185 million people are expected to tune in this Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this year’s Super Bowl.

