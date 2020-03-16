Officials developing plan for coronavirus screening sites around Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – About 20 sites have been identified around the state of Alabama for people to go get tested for COVID-19 disease, the state's top health official said Monday morning.

Alabama Department of Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state is working with the Alabama Hospital Association to staff those locations, and once they were ready those sites would be made public. Harris also said information would come out about how the screening system would work.

There were no new reported cases since midnight, meaning 22 positive identifications have been made in the state of Alabama so far. It was disclosed Monday that one of those cases was a hospital employee in Lee County, who is self monitoring at home, officials said.

More than half of the cases are in Jefferson County, which Harris said could be attributed to better testing availability and a higher population.

Harris also went over the department's guidelines to help prevent the spread of infection:

No gatherings of 50 or more people, or gatherings where you can't be more than 6 feet away from someone

Seniors and people with chronic health issues should be particularly cautious and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, with the possible exception of family

Retail businesses, including restaurants, should limit patronage to half the normal average capacity

Public buildings should consider limiting or doing away with public visitors

Hospitals and nursing homes should limit visitation and cancel elective surgery procedures

People should consider whether out-of-state travel plans are necessary, exercise prudence at religious gatherings, weddings, etc., and meet through teleconferencing if possible

Workplaces should have electronic or video meetings and telework when possible

Harris said people should practice good hygiene and avoid crowds whenever possible, and stay home and call their healthcare provider if they're sick.

"You do have the power to protect yourself and your family," Harris said.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said Monday his staff was teleworking and minimizing contact to protect its employees.

Hastings added that the nature of the disease, which is dangerous for the elderly and people with existing health issues but not as hazardous for young people, can cause younger people not to fear it.

"What I'm asking you to do is please respect this disease," Hastings said.

He also cautioned people who are doing increased telework to remain vigilant against possible cyber attacks, which could increase as more people conduct their work online.