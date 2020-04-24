Officials credit residents with low COVID-19 numbers in Limestone County

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens and Limestone County officials credited their community with helping keep the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases down compared with the rest of the state.

The county has had 40 confirmed cases and no deaths. Currently, Athens Limestone Hospital President David Pryor said there are three patients hospitalized in intensive care.

“The impact has been lessened through the efforts of this community,” Pryor said.

One area of concern though, Pryor said, is the hospital is starting to see people come in with other health problems that should have come in sooner but didn’t. He encouraged people who have health issues to come to the hospital for treatment.

“If you have some condition you’re concerned about and you need our services, we’re there for you 24 hours a day,” Pryor said.

The city and county are preparing to reopen city offices, officials said. The state’s stay-at-home health order expires April 30. Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said crews are installing glass in public offices between employees and customers.

“Things are going to look different,” Daly said. “We’re going to operate different.”

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the city is ready to get business doors open, but they’re working to make sure it’s done in a cautious manner.

“”We have some small businesses that are in critical condition, and I believe it’s time for us to look very carefully at that,” Marks said. “I think that it’s time we can put the responsibility on the small business to say ‘you need to monitor. You need to make sure that you wear a face mask. You need to look at very careful precautions of social distancing.'”

Limestone County EMA Director Rita White said Steelcase in Athens has pivoted its production to making masks. Police and firefighters have received some of those masks, she said.

School officials also spoke at Friday’s briefing and said they are getting ready for a busy month of May, even if students won’t be at school. Officials said planning for next year is about to begin. They also said classes are going well, all things considered, with students using remote learning and talking with teachers through video conferencing.

“It’s been incredible, the amount of engagement and the amount of learning that continues to go on under these circumstances,” said Brad Lewis, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for Limestone County Schools.

Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay said he has received a lot of compliments about the job teachers are doing.

“”They are being phenomenal, working in an adverse situation,” he said.