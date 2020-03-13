Oakwood University students asked to leave campus by March 20 due to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Oakwood University is increasing its response to COVID-19 after the first case was reported in Alabama.

According to a news release, Oakwood University students are asked to begin preparations to leave campus by Friday, March 20, 2020. Standard campus hours of operation remain in place for all University employees. All Spring 2020 face-to-face classes will be converted to social distance teaching through an online format beginning, Monday, March 23, 2020.

Special Event Cancellations

All Oakwood University sponsored special events for the month of April will be canceled based on the advisory issued by the State of Alabama to postpone or cancel all gatherings and events of 500 individuals or more. For the University, this includes the cancellation of Alumni Homecoming Week and its related events, the UNCF Gala, retiree banquet and all other student events. In mid-April, all scheduled May events, including graduation, will be reviewed and timely updates will be provided.

Graduation

The date for graduation remains unchanged until further notice.

Academic Continuity Plan

All Spring 2020 face-to-face classes will be converted to social distance teaching through an alternative format beginning, Monday, March 23, 2020. This means that the content of all courses in which students are currently enrolled will be presented virtually.

Student Services

Dining services and the Market will continue regular operating hours until Sunday, March 22, 2020.

The Treehouse Bistro will continue to be available to serve the campus community until further notice.

Residence halls will be closing March 20, 2020, and we will credit students a prorated portion (i.e. unused amount) of all residence hall fees and previously purchased meal plans. International students and all other students who may require extended housing accommodations should confer with their residential deans for assistance.

Student Workers

Student-workers may continue to work until Friday, March 20, 2020. Students should speak to their supervisors if they desire to work after March 20, 2020.

Transportation

Campus transportation services will provide a schedule of services on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Registrar’s Office

Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, ALL students need to complete advising and registration, for Summer 2020, Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 prior to leaving campus.

Class of 2020 graduates: All students awaiting approval for graduation must meet with their department chairs to develop a plan to meet requirements for graduation. March 20, 2020, is the deadline for ALL academic requests and appeals for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Class of 2021 graduates: Full-year course registration and graduation application must be completed prior to leaving campus.

Students may meet with faculty on Monday, March 16, 2020, and Tuesday, March 17, 2020, for registration, advising, and other concerns. Faculty will remain accessible to students throughout the week.

March 20, 2020, is also the deadline to withdraw from classes taught during this Spring 2020 semester with a W grade.

Library Services

The Library will be open for its regular hours until Friday, March 20, 2020. Throughout the semester Library services will remain available virtually. Access to all databases, e-journals, e-books, tutorials, research consultations, digital archives, and chats will be available.

Center for Student Success

The Center for Student Success will continue to provide student support.

Child Development Lab

The Child Development Lab will remain open until further notice.

LEAP

All LEAP courses will continue as regularly scheduled.

OU Employees – Faculty & Staff

Faculty and staff will continue to report to campus to support normal operations during this transition period until further notice.

Restricted Travel

Oakwood University is prohibiting all international travel and non-essential domestic travel effective immediately for the remainder of the academic year.

The university will post updates via D2L, text, email and posted online on the Oakwood University website as new information becomes available here.

