Nurses give back, cheer on all their supporters outside Huntsville Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Workers on the frontlines took an opportunity Friday to thank those who've been helping them during this pandemic.

Nurses from Huntsville Hospital lined the streets outside the ER Friday morning to cheer on all of those who have shown them support in these past few weeks. The nurses say they wanted to give back after they've received so much recently.

Tech and Patient Family Rep Beth Potter "We are just trying to give back to them to show our thanks to them," Tech and Patient Family Representative Beth Potter said. "That's the only way we can do it. The way they showed their thanks to us so we just want them to know how much we appreciate everything."