Novel coronavirus sweeps in a new cleaning regime for the hospitality industry

MADISON, Ala. – Some of the largest hotel brands have raised their cleaning standards —

from implementing sanitizer stations to increasing signage to maintain physical distance. These are some of the many changes that are spreading across the hotel industry.

As of now, Country Inn and Suites by Radisson is sanitizing the luggage carts. But whenever business booms, the hotel may completely do away with them. Workers don’t want to risk spreading the virus, especially if they come in contact with travelers from highly impacted cities.

Going forward

Kiran Patel has been running Country Inn and Suites for the past 15 years. Going forward, he has no idea what else he’ll face.

“That’s a scary question,” said Patel. “An interesting one too. The lifestyle will change in America — for good.”

The Safer at Home order limits guest occupancy to 50%, but the hospitality industry won’t hit the max anytime soon.

“Our business is completely hit,” said Patel. “We are pretty much 98% empty.”

The emptiness has given the hotel time to restructure business.

Ramping up cleaning efforts

“We were cleaning our rooms with disinfectants all the time,” he said. “That’s our normal procedure, but this one took it to a different level.”

Cleaning crews will target commonly touched areas by risk level, including the front desk and door handles. And all staff members will wear a face mask.

“I believe proper sanitizing and proper hygiene will be the best changes that will come. That’s a positive thing of looking at it,” said Patel.

A special gift to frontline workers!

But most importantly, “we’re ok,” he said. “God has been good to us. So I think we can survive this easily.”

Surviving – that’s the place a lot of businesses want to stay.

Country Inn and Suites by Radisson said healthcare workers and first responders can stay every other night free of charge through the end of May. All you have to do is show your ID. The hospitality is a thank you for your hard work.