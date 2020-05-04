Northeastern states brace for second wave of COVID-19 despite claims vaccine could be available later this year

Dr. Deborah Birx, who is a top official in the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, says a vaccine is possible by the start of next year. However, it would require proper execution.

Operation Warp Speed, the Trump Administration’s project to speed up the development of a vaccine to combat COVID-19, has a goal of making millions of doses by the end of this year.

This is despite experts warning of a 12 to 18 month vaccine timeline.

In a town hall Sunday, President Donald Trump said COVID-19 related deaths are now projecting upward, but not as high as what was previously expected.

“I used to say 65,000 and now I’m saying 80 or 90 and it goes up and it goes up rapidly. But it’s still going to be, no matter how you look at it, at the very lower end of the plane.”

However, several states along the northeastern coast are preparing for a second wave later this year, and are partnering together to buy $5 billion in medical supplies and equipment rather than compete with one another.