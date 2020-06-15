North Alabama sees record breaking jump in new coronavirus cases

Since Friday, June 12, multiple counties in North Alabama reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

This comes as the state has seen a large increase in cases since the beginning of June.

More than half of the new cases in both Morgan and Limestone Counties were reported in the past 14 days.

Madison County saw a large increase in overall cases. The county added 193 new cases in the past two weeks, bringing its total to 532. On Saturday, 58 new confirmed cases were reported, the county’s highest daily case count since the pandemic started.

Marshall County has the highest number of total cases in North Alabama with 882. According to ADPH, 186 of those cases were reported in the past two weeks.

Franklin County has the second-highest case count with 723. In the past two weeks, 167 were reported.

31 percent of the total cases confirmed across all counties in North Alabama were recorded over the past two weeks, jumping from 2,707 cases to 3,943 cases.

Of the total 25,235 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state, more than a third were reported in the last two weeks according to the ADPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.