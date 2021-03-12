North Alabama public school educators reflect on one year of COVID-19

One year into COVID-19, News 19 reached out to a number of North Alabama’s public school systems, and by all accounts, they’ve likely faced one of the steepest learning curves of any publicly funded institution in adapting to the new normal.



“When it hit and we had to shut down it’s like, ‘OK, this cannot go on forever,” said Lee Willis, Morgan County Schools Deputy Superintendent.

“And the goal that we had to figure out quickly was how do we resume teaching and learning as quickly as possible,” recounted Craig Williams of Huntsville City Schools.



But immediately reaching that goal didn’t come easy for most area school districts. COVID-19 presented a wide range of challenges most educators had never encountered before.



“You know teachers and school people like to plan, we like to plan change and we like to plan for it and we spend a long time planning for it, but this has had zero opportunity and so you had to build this plane in flight,” said Ed Nichols, Madison City Schools Superintendent.



Nichols credited his staff and teachers with jumping in to rapidly design a range of virtual learning programs for students, and implement COVID-19 safety measures to get teaching back online.

Neighboring districts did the same.



“You walk into a classroom and you see desk shields all across the classroom so that way we’re limiting the spread of germs and viruses and also just looking into the faces and looking into the eyes of our students, you see them all wearing face masks. So ultimately teaching and learning is taking place every single day but it’s also taking place in a safe and responsible manner,” said Williams.



As expected, each district did face its challenges during the pandemic, including COVID-19 outbreaks resulting in the temporary suspension of teaching and athletics from time to time, or internet issues halting virtual learning. But many area educators also said the pandemic forced some positive change, including the potential to use virtual learning for more tutoring, provide an option to keep classes going during inclement weather, and a way to further engage parents in their children’s studies.



“COVID provided a unique opportunity for all of us, I’m a parent too, you know – we got to be much more engaged with our children’s day-to-day learning,” said Rachel Ballard, Director of Equity and Innovation at Madison County Schools.



Morgan County Schools Deputy Superintendent Lee Willis says that level of engagement will certainly aid educators as they work to help students who have struggled with virtual learning catch up.



“Someone that’s in the first grade now was impacted by this and they have 11 more years to go,” said Willis. “We’ve got 11 years to bring them back where they needed to be, plus add what they need to learn above and beyond, because a decade from now what a student needs to know and learn is not gonna be what they need to know today as a graduate.”

