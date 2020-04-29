North Alabama nurse shares experience of working in New York City hospital in pandemic

FLORENCE, Ala. – We’ve seen the pictures and heard the stories of COVID-19 in the nation’s hardest-hit cities, but for many Alabamians, it’s hard to comprehend.

A North Alabama nurse who just returned from working in New York opened up to WHNT News 19 about her first-hand experience in a hotspot to help us here in Alabama understand the depth of the pandemic.

Florence native Rachel Pochop is back in Alabama after working at a hospital in New York City.

“I remember the first time they were showing us the ER and just being shocked at how many patients were intubated and sick,” said Pochop.

Pochop says she wasn’t planning on sharing vulnerable moments like this one from her work in New York City. But she says she changed her mind when she realized some people weren’t taking the virus seriously.

“That was after the third patient had passed away for the day. And I just had this moment of I’ve got to not be around anybody for just a second,” said Pochop.

Pochop recalls FaceTiming families to allow them to say their final words, putting bodies in bags to be taken to makeshift morgues and moving forward to try and help the next patient… over and over again.

“So it ends up being really frustrating and it’s like if only you could take a step into this ICU for a second. I just wish people could just realize its not where you are, it doesn’t mean it can’t be,” said Pochop.

She says it’s a good thing Alabama took precautions so that hospitals here weren’t overwhelmed. She hopes people will continue to take orders to social distance as we slowly reopen.

“Everybody is like, nothings happening and that’s the goal. We want this to look like its overblown, overkill. That’s perfect. That means we did our job and we didn’t become overrun with the coronavirus. Good job Alabama,” said Pochop.

Pochop wants Alabamians to take the virus seriously but most importantly, to have compassion for one another as we go through the pandemic together.

Pochop looks forward to returning to work in the emergency room at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence following a fourteen-day quarantine