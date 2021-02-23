North Alabama Medical Center opens drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for educators in Colbert and Lauderdale Counties

FLORENCE, Ala. — North Alabama Medical Center opened its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday, vaccinating 200 educators from Lauderdale County Schools and Muscle Shoals City Schools.



With other systems and institutions planned throughout the week, the hospital said they hope offering the clinic gives school employees as well as students and their families peace of mind.



“I know the educators, the teachers that we’ve had, they’re so thrilled to be able to get this vaccine,” NAMC Associate Administrator Casey Willis said. “They’ve been waiting for it and so it’s going to boost their confidence and their comfort in being back in the school.”



Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Chad Holden said he’s hopeful the vaccine will help in restoring a sense of normalcy.



“We do our best with masking and situations—socially distancing in certain situations, but just having that vaccine makes our folks feel better about being able to come to work every day,” Holden said.



Holden said as of Tuesday, nearly 200 Muscle Shoals City Schools employees have received the vaccine from various clinics.



Florence City Schools employees are scheduled to receive their vaccines at the drive-thru clinic on Friday. Superintendent Jimmy Shaw is even making it an e-learning day to give teachers the time to make it out.



“Our nurses were able to get the vaccine several weeks ago, but this will be the first time that our educators have had the opportunity to receive the vaccine and that will cover everybody that’s employed with the school system,” Shaw said.



Shaw said that doesn’t stop at teachers and administrators but includes cafeteria workers, guidance counselors, coaches—anyone employed who works day-to-day around students

The hospital said the drive-thru vaccine clinic isn’t just for city and county schools; private schools and colleges in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties are also eligible. The hospital plans to vaccinate up to 400 more educators on Thursday and Friday.

The clinic is located at NAMC’s east campus at 2111 Cloyd Boulevard in Florence.