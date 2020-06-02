North Alabama leaders say social distancing, sanitizing, separating still important even with businesses reopening

WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The importance of following social distancing and other measures is also being reiterated here – in north Alabama.

During Monday’s COVID-19 briefing from Huntsville and Madison County leaders, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says there’s an essence of “pandemic fatigue.”

In other words, people are just tired of these circumstances.

Mayor Battle says those are challenges that leaders are facing and they’re still fighting to make people aware that the virus is still out there.

According to numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health, over 4,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Madison County over the last two weeks.

65 tested positive.

