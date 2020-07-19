North Alabama Family Shares Experience Battling COVID-19

COVID-19 has changed the lives of so many, from permanent damage to the body, to families losing their loved ones and not being able to say goodbye.

Although many stories are heartbreaking, there are plenty with happy endings.

Maria Martinez and her family experienced the chaos of COVID-19 firsthand. It first started with her mother on Memorial Day weekend and then her father, ultimately leading to her and her husband getting the disease as well.

Her father Ernesto has been in the hospital for over 45 days and has been fighting and battling the disease, a disease that many doctors are still trying to figure out how it works.

“He couldn’t breathe, my mom said he started shaking,” Maria recounted. “He couldn’t breathe, he was struggling, he said ‘Okay, I think it’s time to go to the ER.’ So, then my brother took him that Monday to the hospital at Decatur Morgan.”

Just prior to her father being admitted, her mother was treated at the same hospital for COVID-19 and discharged to go home.

Ernesto was hit hard with the disease. He went from a regular hospital room to the ICU. But, once he was cleared to leave the ICU, things started to look grim.

“Then he got worse, the pneumonia was back,” Maria added. “It was bad and they were talking about a ventilator again; this is two weeks after he’s been in the hospital.”

The family and Ernesto didn’t want him on a ventilator; they knew that being on one would be a hard obstacle to overcome.

The doctors told the family that he had a 40-50% chance of survival because of pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome in his lungs.

Maria pleaded with doctors to give her dad a chance, saying that he was a fighter and to keep him off a ventilator.

Doctors agreed, but if they saw him worsen, they would have to go into “lifesaving mode,” which meant the ventilator.

After three weeks of being in the ICU and struggling to breathe, Ernesto gradually went down from 100% oxygen assistance with a face mask to now a nasal cannula.

“Today he surprised my mom on FaceTime. They put the nasal cannula in his nose, where he has come off the oxygen mask and he’s been doing that for about 24 hours,” Maria said.

Maria attributes her father’s recovery to her faith and the help of doctors.

“We never lost our faith. We had all our family and friends praying, all of our prayer warriors.”

The family has only been able to talk to Ernesto through FaceTime and are eager to see him, especially his grandkids.

“There’s nothing my dad loves more than his grandkids.”

Maria and her family can’t wait to see Ernesto and they know the reunion will be emotional, but a happy one.

She had two things to say about her family’s experience.

“This is very real, wear your masks, wash your hands, and if you are healthy enough to donate plasma, do it. They gave my father plasma and that helped him a lot.”

Ernesto will be monitored in the hospital for the next five to seven days to make sure his oxygen levels stay up and he is healthy and strong enough to breathe on his own.