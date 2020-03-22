Non-profits are need of some relief amid the COVID-19 crisis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Local non-profits are standing on the frontlines to provide services and other resources that our community needs during this COVID-19 pandemic. They are facing hardships — just like many small businesses.

Will these groups be getting any relief soon?

Non-profit organizations are losing money…losing donations…and cancelling events. Now, they’re wondering how they’re going to pay their employees.

Because of the number of things putting them in a pinch, the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville recently activated its emergency relief fund.

What help will non-profits get?

During Saturday’s COVID-19 update with Madison County leaders, Community Foundation President Melissa Thompson said that fund will help nonprofits cover basic needs, health and wellness efforts.

“We have to date received grant applications from local nonprofit agencies exceeding $100,000 dollars of relief sought,” said Thompson. “Our resources that have been donated are not even close to covering those needs.”

Tell me how to help right now

To help out your favorite non-profit, consider donating to their cause right now or donating here online to the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.

As you have seen or experienced for yourself, the Community Foundation said every organization is deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.