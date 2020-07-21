No ShoalsFest for 2020, organizers plan on having event in 2021

FLORENCE, Ala — The bank of the Tennessee River in Florence will be considerably quieter this October as compared to last year.

Judy Hood, Chairman of the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation has announced that ShoalsFest will not happen this year. “We were watching the COVID numbers and our hope was that they would go down in July and then we could make an announcement that there would be an event in August,” Hood said. “Unfortunately, they are rising at an unprecedented level.”

ShoalsFest only began in 2019—an event put on by Green Hill native and Grammy winner, Jason Isbell. Several big-name artists traveled to the Shoals to perform like Jason’s own band The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, and Mavis Staples. The event was a complete success, selling out with more than 5,000 attendees.

“That had a tremendous positive effect on the Shoals area economy, and it was a lot of fun,” Hood said. She added that not having ShoalsFest, along with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, puts a strain on the local restaurant and hospitality industry.

“After we announced it last year, within about four hours, every hotel in the Shoals area was sold out,” Hood said.

Hood said having the festival this year just isn’t a responsible decision, but sights have already been set for 2021.

“That gives us a little extra time to plan so who knows what we might do,” Hood said.

