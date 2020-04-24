New app connects parents and newborns during COVID-19 pandemic

Hospitals around the country are limiting visitors, especially in neonatal intensive care units, to protect vulnerable newborns, but new technology is helping families stay connected.

A new app allows parents to check on their babies when they can’t be there. The app, funded by the group Friends of Prentice gives daily updates on vitals such as weight, breathing, and medications.

Lurie Children’s Hospital Physician Dr. Craig Garfield says: “Being able to provide even just a little bit of control and a little bit of sense of normalcy to parents, I think will boost their ability to deal with this uncertain time. And that’s really what’s behind this app.”

The app also notifies parents what nurses are taking care of their babies and provides educational materials about how to care for their NICU baby. Parents can share access to the app with their family members and post updates on their baby’s progress.