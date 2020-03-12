NCAA cancels all remaining winter and spring championships

A day after announcing that attendance to the upcoming Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the NCAA cancelled both those tournaments.

NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors also cancelled all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships, based on the concerns around the spread of COVID-19.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.