NCAA Announces extra year of eligibility for spring sport athletes

The NCAA says students in spring sports will have another year of eligibility. This decision comes the day after the organization announced the cancellation of all winter and spring sport championships.

In a statement released today, the NCAA says: “Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”

