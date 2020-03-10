National Children’s Advocacy Center cancels child abuse symposium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Children’s Advocacy Center said it would cancel the 36th International Symposium on Child Abuse due to concerns about participants’ health.

The announcement was made Tuesday, the same day AUSA cancelled its Global Force Symposium due to concerns about COVID-19.

The NCAC symposium was scheduled to happen March 23-26.

“This was a difficult decision, but we do not want to jeopardize the health or safety of our guests, community, or staff,” NCAC Executive Director Chris Newlin said. “The entire Children’s Advocacy Center model was built upon the concept of doing public good for vulnerable individuals, and it is counter to our culture to host the Symposium when it could have detrimental health impacts for our most vulnerable citizens.”

The NCAC said 1,600 people were expected to be at this year’s symposium.

NCAC staff members would be contacting participants in this year’s symposium to talk about the cancellation process, according to a news release.

Next year’s event is already scheduled to take place March 22-25, 2021.