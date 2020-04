Monday, the National Park Service announced further closures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Per Executive Orders from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, the Meriwether Lewis Campground is closed until further notice.

The campground closed at 11 a.m. Monday, at which point all vehicles, campers, and visitors were required to leave the area.

NPS said all other outdoor spaced, including roads, trails, pullouts, and roadside exhibits along the Parkway remain open to the public.