Nashville party buses in full swing on Holiday week

NASHVILLE, Ala. – The party was in full swing in downtown Nashville over the holiday weekend.

While bar owners were told to close — hundreds of people flooded the streets anyway, going inside bars and cramming into party buses.

The city had reverted to a modified version of its phase two reopening plan Friday but even the relaxed rules didn’t allow for the scenes being shared on social media.

Officials are still searching for answers to why the party wouldn’t stop.

“I don’t have a good answer to the question yet as to why are we not stopping them pulling them over and saying hey you are not in compliance with one of a variety of public health orders we have right now,” said Freddie O’Connell, a district 19 council member.

Officials are also concerned about the lack of social distancing.

“I’ve noticed that a number of them are not properly social distancing, they’re not wearing facemasks, and it is a concern that I have, and we’re going to continue to work on trying to find ways to get them more compliant,” said Dr. Caldwell.

Officials with the Metro Health Department say they visited four bars that were operating over the weekend — and all four closed after speaking with them.

An owner of one of the party bus companies says they are going to make their own call to close for 14 days.