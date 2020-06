MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – A student-athlete at Muscle Shoals High School has tested positive for COVID -19.

The school sent out a letter Wednesday saying all athletic facilities were being shut down until Monday for cleaning and disinfection.

School officials said parents of students who may have been in contact with the student who tested positive have already been notified.

