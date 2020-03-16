Multiple delays, cancelations in Albertville due to COVID-19

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Multiple activities are being delayed or canceled across the City of Albertville.

Spring recreation sports will be delayed until Apr. 6. Current sports are stopping immediately. For questions, contact Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater staff can handle questions at (256) 891-8240.

Albertville Public Library will be closed until Apr. 6.

The Albertville Senior Center will close Tuesday, March 17 through Apr. 6 and all senior trips and public transportation are canceled. However, homebound meals will continue.

The Albertville Municipal Court is canceling cases through Apr. 16 and rescheduling as follows:

Mar. 17 is rescheduled to May 5

Mar. 24 is rescheduled to May 12

Mar. 31 is rescheduled to May 19

Apr. 7 is rescheduled to Jun. 2

Apr. 14 is rescheduled to Jun. 9

The magistrate’s office lobby will remain open for warrants only; payments will need to be made through the drive-thru. Questions can be directed to (256) 891-8291.

City hall will remain open and under normal business hours: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. City staff will be available to answer questions at (256) 891-8200.