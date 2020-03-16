Multiple COVID-19 news conferences taking place across Tennessee Valley Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As concerns grow and more people are operating from their homes, local and state leaders continue to update the public.

Across the Tennessee Valley, there are multiple news conferences going on Monday to address concerns about COVID-19.

Officials from the city of Decatur and Morgan County will address the public at 11:00 a.m. to share how they're responding to the virus.

At noon, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, and local health care and public safety partners will hold a news conference. Mayors Battle and Finley say they plan to ask their city councils to enact a state of emergency, which will give them more personnel and resources to tackle issues that arise from COVID-19.

Over in DeKalb County, at 1 p.m., emergency services officials will share their preparations and take public questions about COVID-19 in the county.

At 2 p.m. today in Florence, Mayor Steve Holt will hold a news conference.

We will live stream all the news conferences here on whnt.com and on our Facebook page.