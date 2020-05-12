Mother making beloved children’s books COVID-19 themed

You and your kids probably have a favorite children’s book. It may make you laugh, or just make you feel good.

Now, those favorite books have a new twist.

Mother Stefanie Trilling is repainting scenes from beloved children’s books, making them COVID-19 themed. This is in an effort to help explain what’s going on across the world to children who might have trouble understanding. Some of her work features: “Cloudy with a Chance of Panic Hoarding,” “Mask and Gloves for Frances,” “Llama Llama hasn’t Changed Pajamas,” and “Green Eggs and Wash your Hands.”

Trilling says she hopes to publish her work someday and is currently trying to partner with some non-profit organizations to sell her paintings and donate the proceeds.