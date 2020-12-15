Morgan County Schools transitioning to remote learning Thursday

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Morgan County Schools will move to remote learning Thursday and Friday due to staffing issues in schools, the district said Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr., students will return to traditional learning after the Christmas break on Jan. 5. The in-class students will follow the first semester’s schedule, with remote learning on Wednesdays for all students.

Alabama Department of Health statistics show Morgan County has had 1,669 cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks.