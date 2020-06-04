Morgan County reports over 80% increase in COVID-19 cases

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – COVID-19 cases in Morgan County increased over 80 percent during the past two weeks, county officials announced Thursday. On May 21, Morgan County had 132 cases. As of today, confirmed cases in the county are at 302, according to a news release.

Officials urged residents to continue to follow the following safety guidelines during the pandemic:

Continue wearing facial coverings in public settings

Maintain a distance of six feet in all social gatherings

Sanitize your hands often

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Avoid congregating for extended periods in large crowds that aren’t socially distanced – exercise extreme caution in groups larger than 10

Disinfect frequently used surfaces and items

Officials also stressed the belief COVID-19 spread is not an issue in hot weather is not supported by any evidence.