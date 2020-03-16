Morgan County officials ready for positive coronavirus tests

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Officials from the City of Decatur and Morgan County hosted a conference today at 11:00 a.m. in Decatur City Hall.

Nat Richardson, President of Decatur Morgan Hospital, confirmed that four patients are currently under further review for coronavirus symptoms.

Morgan County also said the distribution of face masks has been tightened at this time.

They ask that the community follow a few simple guidelines:

Stay home if you feel unwell.

Cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue.

Wash your hands often.

Officials urge all those in Morgan County to follow the guidelines posted by the Alabama Department of public health on Monday.