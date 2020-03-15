Morgan County Jail works to prevent COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - The Morgan County Jail has officially become a non-contact facility. All inmate classes have been canceled and non-essential personnel are not being allowed inside the jail.

"The sheriff's office, we house a 600-person facility," explained sheriff's office spokesperson Mike Swafford. "The thought of the coronavirus coming in and spreading, those are things that we're talking through."

The jail staff is working to recognize symptoms at the booking door. WHNT News 19 learned that the Morgan County Sheriff's Office can refuse to book a person who has been arrested if they appear too sick to join the general jail population. The arresting agency can decide to release the person or transport them to an area hospital.

The jail has a medical team to check out inmates who have already been booked into the jail.

"We have the ability to quarantine because we have space in our building,” said Swafford.

The sheriff's office said the entire third floor of the jail is empty, and they could easily quarantine inmates there if necessary.

In the meantime, the sheriff's office is looking to adjust their visitation policy. The jail uses video chat for their visitation. People can come to the jail lobby and chat with inmates, which is a free service. But the jail is considering halting that to prevent exposure.

"There's no cause for fear, there's no cause to rush out and do anything special. Just be aware and washing your hands is good any day," said Swafford.

As of Saturday night, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Morgan County.

The jail said mobile video visitation costs inmates’ families about 6 dollars per 15-minute visit. The sheriff's office told WHNT News 19 they plan to contact the video visitation service on Monday in efforts to allow each Morgan County inmate three free virtual visits each week.