More young people testing positive for COVID-19 in states near Alabama

Local government officials are warning more young people are testing positive for coronavirus in states across the South.

While some officials have pointed to more widespread testing being done, others say the new cases stem from Americans failing to social distance.

The shifts in demographics have been recorded in states near Alabama – parts of Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and other states, many of which were some of the first to reopen.

In Mississippi, where one health officer called adherence to social distancing over the past weeks “overwhelmingly disappointing,” officials attributed clusters of new cases to fraternity rush parties.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that people under 30 made up a majority of new coronavirus cases in several counties.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the median age was 37 for newly diagnosed coronavirus cases over the last week.

He says in the state, 62% of new cases for the week of June 7 are under 45 years old.

In Alabama, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. More than 11,000 new cases have been reported in the month of June alone.

As of Monday morning there have been 29,598 total confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state, with 829 deaths and 2,460 hospitalizations. More than 344 thousand tests have been done.