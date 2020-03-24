More changes coming to Redstone Arsenal, Fox Army Health Center

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Monday, Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander COL Kelsey Smith and Fox Army Health Center Commander COL Anthony Meador addressed some changes coming to the Arsenal and Fox Army Health Center.

Meador said FAHC remains open for military medical ratings (PHA, vision, hearing dental), and acute needs. Anybody who needs an appointment just needs to contact FAHC.

Meador said the first day of the drive-thru pharmacy saw 125 cars, and FAHC will continue pushing more pharmacy business to drive-thru as a result of clinical guidance recommending the changes. If you need to enter the pharmacy and talk to somebody in person, Meador said they are still screening people coming into facility and asked for patience.

Smith said the Arsenal is still open and all the missions are continuing to support mission partners delivering to soldiers on frontline, as well as local and national efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith said all missions on the Arsenal are continuing to move toward have only mission-essential personnel at the Arsenal.

The child development centers and school age services both will be consolidating to the Mills Road location. Smith said caregivers not actively working will be on standby to cover for those who may get sick.

Smith announced changes to the gates at the Arsenal. Starting Wednesday Morning, Gates 3 and 10 will close due to lack of traffic and there will be lane reductions at Gate 9. However, there will be increased capacity at Gates 1, 7, 8 (which will remain open 24 hours until further notice), and 9.

In the MWR, the restaurants – specifically Java Cafe, Strike Zone at bowling center, grill at the Links, and the Firehouse Pub will close. The MWR cafeterias and Redstone Exchange eateries will remain open with takeout service only.

Smith also announced two major events on Facebook Live.

Wednesday at 2 p.m., CSM Billy Counts II will be retiring from the Army and handing off duties to incoming CSM Juan Jimenez. Both the Change of Command ceremony and Counts’s retirement ceremony will be streamed.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, Smith, Meador, and other Arsenal officials will host a Facebook Live Town Hall, and Smith encouraged questions of all kinds. Questions can be directed to the Garrison Public Affairs Mailbox – usarmy.redstone.imcom.list.garrison-pao@mail.mil or by sending a message to the Team Redstone Facebook page. Questions that aren’t answered during the live feed will be posted to a Town Hall Q&A on the Team Redstone website and social media pages.