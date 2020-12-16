Monrovia Volunteer Firefighter talks about COVID-19 vaccine impact on workflow

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — With the COVID-19 vaccines arriving for distribution across our area, among the first groups to get them are first responders.

Even with vaccinations beginning soon, Captain Blake Mathis with the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department says precautions set in place by first responders won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

“The vaccine is just being released,” said Mathis. “It’s new to us as well, so we are watching the nation to see what’s going on with it. So our intentions are to, of course, continue to have full PPE covered for all of our personnel.”

Mathis adds that he expects most first response teams will keep COVID-19 precautions in place for quite a while, such as masks, gloves, and full PPE when necessary.

While there is no set timeline, he believes the department will start getting some vaccines within the next few weeks.

“We’ve already been contacted through our leadership and through our county about the possibility of that,” said Mathis. “We are first responders, so we are on that list of people who want it, who want to try it. We’ve been asked if we were interested and it’s up to each individual… so that is going on currently, right now, today even… people are responding as far as what they want to do.”

Because they are private questionnaires, Mathis says he has no idea how many people in the department are interested in getting vaccinated, but either way, their response to emergency calls will remain the same.

“That wouldn’t stop our precautions from any disease because we deal with sick people everyday. All first responders do,” he said. “So it wouldn’t affect how we respond and how we protect ourselves, but it may give peace of mind that hey, from this particular virus, I may be immune to it.”

Even with vaccines rolling out, Mathis urges the public to keep their distance from first responders working an emergency for an extra level of protection.