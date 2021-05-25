Moderna submits COVID-19 vaccine approval for teens to FDA

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Moderna hopes to expand vaccine access to teenagers.

Data shows that nearly 4-million children have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Moderna researchers studied nearly 4-thousand participants between the ages of 12 and 17 for the COVID-19 dose.

“They also looked at efficacy which was 93% after one dose which prevented mild cases of covid19 and that was one symptom of the disease.”

Moderna plans to submit results of its “Teen cove” study to the FDA next month.

“Some of the side effects have been the same as those in adults and that with the Pfizer – headaches, fatigue, muscle pain, after the second dose and pain at the injection site was reported.”

Doctors say a second approved vaccine could be a huge step before the next school year starts.

Dr. Andi Shane, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Emory School of Medicine said, “This really provides hope for the summer season, summer camp, for getting back to school. We don’t except all children to get vaccinated until the end of this year or 2022, this adds a significant portion of our adolescent population for another option”.

Georgia’s Department of Health says having a second vaccine for teens will help provide more access to Georgians, especially in rural areas.

So far, Georgia has vaccinated nearly 150-thousand adolescents with Pfizer, the only approved manufacturer.