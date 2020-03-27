Mobile County reports first COVID-19 death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has confirmed Mobile’s first death from COVID-19. This brings the current death toll in Alabama to 4. There are currently 21 cases of coronavirus in Mobile County and 538 in the state.

MCHD has not identified the victim. But Tina Patterson posted on her Facebook page that her husband, Wayman Henry, a local musician, died of COVID-19 in Mobile.

FULL UNEDITED STATEMENT FROM MCHD:

Death of first Mobile County resident from COVID-19 confirmed

MOBILE, Alabama — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19. This event marks the first death of a Mobile County resident.

“We are very sad this virus has taken the life of a member of our community,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County. “Everyone should take this very seriously and keep persons infected in their thoughts and prayers.”

The individual was a 66-year-old male who had recently traveled out of state. He had a history of underlying medical conditions. He presented to the hospital with known COVID-19 symptoms and was hospitalized.

Most patients with COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness along with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization. Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that proper precautions can be taken.

MCHD and the Alabama Department of Public Health encourages the general public to follow the orders of the State Health Officer including limiting gatherings of 25 or more persons and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet or more among other recommendations. In addition, MCHD and ADPH encourage everyone to take precautions including the following behaviors:

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

