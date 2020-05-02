Military members abroad can still vote absentee despite USPS suspending services to certain foreign countries

The COVD-19 pandemic is causing interruptions for the US Postal Service. USPS has suspended international delivery to many different countries, but the Alabama Secretary of State says military members overseas will still be able to vote absentee.

Sending a letter or package abroad is a little tricky these days. There are more than 100 countries with USPS service interruptions, including dozens of military post offices.

According to the USPS website, unless otherwise noted, service suspensions to a particular country do not affect delivery of military and diplomatic mail. But the coronavirus is making deliveries more difficult.

A representative from the postal service told WHNT News 19 it is experiencing some Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office mail delivery delays because of less frequent commercial air carriers moving the mail, due to COVD-19.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill wants to remind military members and citizens overseas, they do not need to mail in a paper ballot. They have the option of voting electronically.

“The voter simply needs to go to a secured website and they are directed to that website by an email,” Secretary of State John Merrill said.

Alabama rolled out electronic ballot delivery and return in 2016.

“We have taken a great deal of pride in letting people know that we were the number one state in the Union that had military servicemen and women participate in the elections process in the general election that year,” Merrill said.

For the March 2020 election, 730 absentee ballots were requested by military members and citizens overseas by February 28. 154 were returned by that date according to a representative from the secretary of state’s office. Those numbers reflect both paper and electronic ballots.

Merrill says military members abroad are a demographic with a historically lower voter turnout.

“We think the most important thing that we can do when it comes to enabling our military servicemen and women to vote is to make the process as easy as it can be for them,” he said.

And during mail service interruptions, he hopes the electronic ballot process can help provide a solution for those away from home.

To use electronic ballot delivery and return in the July 14 election, the secretary of state’s office must receive applications from military members or citizens abroad by July 9. Ballots must be received by July 13 to be counted.