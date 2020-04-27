MidCity developer announces free resources for struggling artists, small businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The developer of MidCity Huntsville announced Monday it is partnering with a startup firm to offer resources on how to weather the tough times created by the COVID-19 outbreak.

RCP Companies said it had partnered with gener8tor to offer a week of free webinars that Huntsville artists, musicians and creatives could use to find and use critical resources during the outbreak.

Participants will be get webinars from experts in unemployment applications and benefits, CARES Act resources, taking business to online, utilizing TikTok, and mental health and wellness resources.

In addition to webinars, gener8tor will host one-on-one consultations for small businesses to meet digitally with business advisors to address issues they may face. Interested business owners can register at this link until 10:59 a.m. on May 4. The program runs May 4-8.